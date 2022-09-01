Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Stock Rating Lowered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. SVB Leerink currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $30.00. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Molecular Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.14) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.36) EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Molecular Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of MOLN opened at $5.86 on Monday. Molecular Partners has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $32.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.25.

Molecular Partners ( NASDAQ:MOLN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.19 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Molecular Partners will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Molecular Partners stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,743 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.41% of Molecular Partners worth $9,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

