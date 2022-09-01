Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.21.

MNTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Momentive Global to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Momentive Global stock opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.44. Momentive Global has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

In other news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 18,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $141,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,253 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,685.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 18,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $141,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,253 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,685.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $143,672.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,031.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,983 shares of company stock worth $496,147. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Momentive Global by 339.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Momentive Global by 11,390.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Momentive Global by 23.0% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the first quarter valued at $82,000. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

