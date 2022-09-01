Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $33.03

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.03 and last traded at $33.44, with a volume of 20528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondi to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,700 ($20.54) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,072 ($25.04) to GBX 1,859 ($22.46) in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,779.50.

Get Mondi alerts:

Mondi Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.50.

Mondi Cuts Dividend

About Mondi

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.3932 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%.

(Get Rating)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.