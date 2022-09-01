Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $490,000 Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,250 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,519,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,903,707,000 after purchasing an additional 501,530 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,212,000 after purchasing an additional 750,042 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,373,943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,491,000 after purchasing an additional 44,594 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,941,000 after acquiring an additional 811,000 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its position in shares of GSK by 50.4% in the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,634 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of GSK traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.74. The stock had a trading volume of 83,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,674,917. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $32.46 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.46.

GSK Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, August 5th. AlphaValue cut shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,787.50.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.