Monetary Management Group Inc. Invests $98,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,328 shares of company stock worth $8,446,157 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of COF traded down $3.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.51. 11,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,759. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.82. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $98.54 and a twelve month high of $174.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

