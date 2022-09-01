Monetary Management Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,129,899,000 after purchasing an additional 72,788 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,915,000 after buying an additional 152,329 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,950,000 after buying an additional 245,342 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,061,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,193,000 after acquiring an additional 17,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,001,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,820,000 after buying an additional 136,317 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ROP stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $402.21. 2,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,453. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $369.51 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.06.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.90.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

