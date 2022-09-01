Monetha Price Tops $0.0080 on Major Exchanges (MTH)

Monetha (MTH) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. In the last seven days, Monetha has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Monetha has a market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $368,795.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha coin can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,875.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00133629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00033471 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00085534 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha (MTH) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io.

Buying and Selling Monetha

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

