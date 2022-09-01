MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Lowered to $330.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $350.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MDB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.44.

MDB stock opened at $322.86 on Thursday. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $213.39 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of -66.71 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $318.29 and a 200 day moving average of $331.15.

Insider Activity

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $1,319,869.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,824,680.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total transaction of $184,070.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,322,755 shares in the company, valued at $387,091,023.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $1,319,869.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,824,680.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,458 shares of company stock worth $11,831,861 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,258,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,029,000 after purchasing an additional 24,197 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,346,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,449,000 after purchasing an additional 123,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,095,000 after purchasing an additional 166,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

