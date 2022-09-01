Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Trading Down 7.8%

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) dropped 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $417.52 and last traded at $417.93. Approximately 7,251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 494,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $453.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $453.82 and a 200 day moving average of $441.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $343,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,659,367.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $343,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,659,367.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,306,356.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,482 shares of company stock worth $16,926,370. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17.9% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 323,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,424,000 after acquiring an additional 40,873 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

