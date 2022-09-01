Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Hits New 52-Week Low at $180.50

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 180.50 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 181 ($2.19), with a volume of 163701 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195.90 ($2.37).
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.71) price target on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Friday, July 1st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of £616.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,113.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 205.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 221.45.
Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. It sells its products under the Moonpig and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
