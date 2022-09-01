Morgan Creek – Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CSH) Trading 0% Higher

Morgan Creek – Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CSH – Get Rating) shares traded up 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.84 and last traded at $24.84. 357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 14,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.
Morgan Creek – Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average is $24.89.
