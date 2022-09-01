Morgan Stanley Boosts Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $69.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $89.00 price target on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.53.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $70.62 on Monday. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.92.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.