Morgan Stanley Cuts Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $67.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $80.33 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered Nasdaq from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $62.67 to $68.33 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $63.00 to $67.33 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.28.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $59.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day moving average of $56.52. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq Cuts Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.86 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $185,327.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,407,857.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,440,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,908 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 110.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.