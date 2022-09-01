Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1773 per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Mowi ASA Price Performance

MHGVY opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.80. Mowi ASA has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $29.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Mowi ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Mowi ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mowi ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.00.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

