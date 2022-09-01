Mute (MUTE) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Mute (MUTE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Mute coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001147 BTC on exchanges. Mute has a market capitalization of $9.21 million and $126,286.00 worth of Mute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mute has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004986 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,051.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00133500 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034255 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00085601 BTC.

About Mute

Mute is a coin. Its launch date was March 2nd, 2021. Mute’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. Mute’s official Twitter account is @mute_io.

Mute Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUTE is the gas that powers the growth of the ecosystem via the DAO, funding proposals and benefitting directly through a 'buyback and make' initiative. Earn transaction fees by staking your L1 LP tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

