My DeFi Pet Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.11 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0949 or 0.00000474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,556.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,445.89 or 0.07221022 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00826668 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015473 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet.

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

