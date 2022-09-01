My Personal CFO LLC Sells 110 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

My Personal CFO LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,103,000 after acquiring an additional 320,360 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 27,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 511,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000,000 after purchasing an additional 63,001 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 96,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,250,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $112.97. 326,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,593,283. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.36 and its 200-day moving average is $125.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

