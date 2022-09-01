Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Down 7%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) shares fell 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $122.95 and last traded at $123.22. 337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 184,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on NBR. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.67.
Nabors Industries Stock Down 8.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.70.
Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries
Nabors Industries Company Profile
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.
