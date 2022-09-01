Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Down 7%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) shares fell 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $122.95 and last traded at $123.22. 337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 184,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NBR. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Nabors Industries Stock Down 8.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.70.

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

