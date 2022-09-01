NAFTY Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.26 Million (NAFTY)

NAFTY (NAFTY) traded 54.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, NAFTY has traded 80% higher against the US dollar. NAFTY has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $112,880.00 worth of NAFTY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAFTY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,622% against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.35 or 0.07642169 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00825080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00015998 BTC.

NAFTY Profile

NAFTY’s total supply is 19,481,078,369 coins and its circulating supply is 18,942,874,428 coins. NAFTY’s official Twitter account is @nafty_token.

Buying and Selling NAFTY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAFTY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAFTY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAFTY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

