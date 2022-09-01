Namecoin Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week (NMC)

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, Namecoin has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a total market cap of $14.75 million and approximately $4,348.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,875.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.67 or 0.00581973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00260162 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00017956 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Namecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

