NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Trading 2.3% Higher

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.78 and last traded at $12.78. 22,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 760,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NSTG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on NanoString Technologies to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.14.

NanoString Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $630.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Institutional Trading of NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $32.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.32 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 87.86% and a negative net margin of 97.45%. NanoString Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 51,102 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 267.7% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 41,295 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 334,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Further Reading

