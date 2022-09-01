National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 9,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NBGIF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of National Bank of Greece from €4.50 ($4.59) to €4.40 ($4.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of National Bank of Greece in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Greece from €4.00 ($4.08) to €4.50 ($4.59) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49.

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Trouble Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

