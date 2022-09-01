National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.25-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.85-$5.95 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an assumes rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.67.

NFG opened at $71.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $75.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 35.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 154,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

