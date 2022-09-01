NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC reduced its position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,091 shares during the quarter. NeoPhotonics comprises approximately 1.3% of White Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. White Pine Capital LLC owned about 0.52% of NeoPhotonics worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,208,051.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NPTN remained flat at $16.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $859.56 million, a PE ratio of -123.15 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $16.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.61 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

