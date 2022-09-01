Netvrk Price Tops $0.23 (NTVRK)

Netvrk (NTVRK) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Netvrk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Netvrk has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Netvrk has a total market cap of $9.47 million and approximately $307,683.00 worth of Netvrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,640% against the dollar and now trades at $1,534.82 or 0.07654471 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00825544 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016277 BTC.
About Netvrk
Netvrk’s official Twitter account is @netvrk1.
Netvrk Coin Trading
