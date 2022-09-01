Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $40.61

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.61 and last traded at $40.83, with a volume of 138078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.37.
Newmont Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.67.
Newmont Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.
Insider Activity at Newmont
In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.
About Newmont
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.
See Also
