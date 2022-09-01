NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.82-$1.92 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $543.00 million-$553.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.43 million. NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.33-$7.53 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on NICE. Citigroup upped their price target on NICE to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on NICE in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $265.22.

NICE stock opened at $213.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE has a twelve month low of $179.13 and a twelve month high of $319.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.97.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. NICE had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NICE will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in NICE by 2.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in NICE by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NICE by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

