Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Reaches Market Cap of $3.82 Million

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0743 or 0.00000374 BTC on exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and $1,967.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,875.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00133629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00033471 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00085534 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niftyx Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

