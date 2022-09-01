Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.13-$9.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.56 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $270.20.

Nordson Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $225.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Nordson has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $272.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 18.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 461.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also

