Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.53 billion-$15.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.77 billion.

Nordstrom Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of JWN stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.46. 482,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,265,194. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.21. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average of $24.17.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 70.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Nordstrom declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on JWN shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,276,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,603,000 after buying an additional 160,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,245,000 after buying an additional 239,120 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 240.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after buying an additional 1,405,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 24.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,434,000 after buying an additional 161,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 825,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,386,000 after buying an additional 53,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.