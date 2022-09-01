Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 1,439 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,942 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 235.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FANG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.58.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FANG opened at $133.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.99. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $3.05 per share. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

