Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 770 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,994 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in ANSYS by 316.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,438,000 after buying an additional 33,044 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 94,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16,877 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $248.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.92 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ANSYS to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.55.

About ANSYS



ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.



