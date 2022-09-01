Norinchukin Bank The Buys 3,805 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $100.85 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.05 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.88.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

