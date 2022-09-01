Norinchukin Bank The Buys 454 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $296.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.41. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.89 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

