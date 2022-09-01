Norinchukin Bank The Grows Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,793,000 after purchasing an additional 170,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $514,039,000 after acquiring an additional 58,409 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,775,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,695,000 after acquiring an additional 128,590 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,746,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,747,000 after purchasing an additional 91,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,044,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.6 %

TSCO opened at $185.15 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.