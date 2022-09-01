Norinchukin Bank The Increases Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 103,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,601,000 after acquiring an additional 13,452 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,591,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,687,000 after acquiring an additional 30,072 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $78.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $111.00.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.20.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

