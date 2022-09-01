Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 931 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in CDW by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 14,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Down 2.5 %

CDW stock opened at $170.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $152.15 and a twelve month high of $208.71.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.