Norinchukin Bank The Sells 3,290 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 129.5% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 103.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FICO. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.40.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,949.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $449.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.08. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $340.48 and a one year high of $531.03.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

