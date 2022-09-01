Norinchukin Bank The Sells 3,290 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 129.5% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 103.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FICO. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.40.
Insider Activity at Fair Isaac
Fair Isaac Stock Performance
Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $449.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.08. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $340.48 and a one year high of $531.03.
About Fair Isaac
Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fair Isaac (FICO)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.