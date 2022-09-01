Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128,890 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 3,246.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 105,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 102,739 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,419,000 after buying an additional 169,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 193,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 28,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 1.6 %

T opened at $17.54 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Barclays lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

