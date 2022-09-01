Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Takes Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.49 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 165.90%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 294.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Benchmark raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Scotiabank raised Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.36.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

