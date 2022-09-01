NuCypher (NU) Market Cap Reaches $112.29 Million

NuCypher (NU) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. NuCypher has a market cap of $112.29 million and $2.13 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000795 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20,080.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00133682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00034279 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00085843 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NU is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

