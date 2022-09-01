Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.30, but opened at $20.24. Nutanix shares last traded at $22.64, with a volume of 193,540 shares traded.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTNX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Nutanix to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nutanix from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $40,317.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,107.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO David Sangster sold 17,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $241,471.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,779.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $40,317.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,803 shares in the company, valued at $528,107.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,438 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

Nutanix Stock Up 30.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Nutanix by 41.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

