NVR (NYSE:NVR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

NVR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,577.50.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Price Performance

NYSE NVR traded down $23.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4,116.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,704. NVR has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,982.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4,308.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,419.81.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.82 by ($3.17). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $82.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVR will post 512.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total value of $1,947,724.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,131,950.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total transaction of $1,947,724.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,131,950.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,330. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of NVR by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 188,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,299,000 after acquiring an additional 74,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $912,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 7.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NVR by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.