NXM (NXM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $192.00

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One NXM coin can currently be bought for approximately $51.80 or 0.00257757 BTC on exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $339.43 million and approximately $192.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NXM has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,095.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00133671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00034367 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00085863 BTC.

NXM Coin Profile

NXM is a coin. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,785,165 coins and its circulating supply is 6,553,110 coins. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.