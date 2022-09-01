ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Rating Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) was downgraded by HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
OBSV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of ObsEva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ObsEva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.
ObsEva Trading Down 12.2 %
NASDAQ OBSV opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.20. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.
About ObsEva
ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.
