ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Rating Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) was downgraded by HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

OBSV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of ObsEva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ObsEva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

ObsEva Trading Down 12.2 %

NASDAQ OBSV opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.20. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ObsEva

About ObsEva

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 177,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 15.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 668,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 90,359 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 143.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

