Octopus Protocol (OPS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $35,796.44

Octopus Protocol (OPS) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. In the last seven days, Octopus Protocol has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. Octopus Protocol has a market cap of $35,796.44 and approximately $17,670.00 worth of Octopus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Octopus Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,180.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00133709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00034354 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00085226 BTC.

Octopus Protocol Profile

Octopus Protocol (OPS) is a coin. Octopus Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,354,176 coins. Octopus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @octopusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Octopus Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Octopus is an open-source protocol to create, exchange, settle, and manage synthetic assets. It is a DeFi protocol that allows traders exposure to real-world assets by facilitating an environment for the creation and settlement of synthetic assets. To empower scalability and high-performance, Octopus Protocol uses the interface of the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octopus Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Octopus Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Octopus Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

