Oddz (ODDZ) Market Cap Hits $1.29 Million

Oddz (ODDZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. Oddz has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $304,436.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,587.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,619.61 or 0.08014177 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00819118 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015700 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,869,994 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance.

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

