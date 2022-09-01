Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $91.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Okta has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $276.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Several analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Okta from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.52.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $320,279.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,474 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $917,575.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,994,000 after buying an additional 264,423 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $15,625,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $7,535,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Okta by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 214,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,453,000 after acquiring an additional 46,257 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

