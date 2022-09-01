Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.39-0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $426-434 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $438.98 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.74-$1.79 EPS.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.13.

OLLI traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.82. 2,925,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.95. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $75.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $263,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 49.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

