Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.39-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $426.00 million-$434.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $438.98 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.74-$1.79 EPS.

OLLI stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.52. The stock had a trading volume of 69,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,239. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.88. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $77.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $263,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 49.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

